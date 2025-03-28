On March 27, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the "Pogar" border crossing point, located in the Sluchovsk region of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful airstrike on the 'Pogar' border checkpoint in the Bryansk region, eliminating 15 to 40 occupiers and destroying military infrastructure and technical equipment.
- This military operation was a response to the ongoing aggression from the army of the aggressor state, which has been targeting Ukraine with attack drones and terrorizing civilian populations.
- The destruction of the 'Pogar' military base reduces the enemy's potential to conduct further combat operations against Ukrainian defense forces in strategic regions.
The AFU destroyed the Pogar military base along with 40 occupiers
As a result of the attack, the military infrastructure of the checkpoint was destroyed, along with communications and electronic warfare equipment, a video surveillance system, and other technical equipment.
According to preliminary information, from 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
This airstrike was a response to the cynical actions of the army of the aggressor state, which continues terror against Ukraine by daily launching dozens of attack drones into populated areas, destroying civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, and killing peaceful Ukrainian citizens.
It is known that Russian UAV launches have been repeatedly recorded from the Pogar location.
The destruction of the specified checkpoint reduces the enemy's potential to conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region and in the Kursk direction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-