On March 27, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the "Pogar" border crossing point, located in the Sluchovsk region of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The AFU destroyed the Pogar military base along with 40 occupiers

As a result of the attack, the military infrastructure of the checkpoint was destroyed, along with communications and electronic warfare equipment, a video surveillance system, and other technical equipment.

According to preliminary information, from 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

This airstrike was a response to the cynical actions of the army of the aggressor state, which continues terror against Ukraine by daily launching dozens of attack drones into populated areas, destroying civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, and killing peaceful Ukrainian citizens.

It is known that Russian UAV launches have been repeatedly recorded from the Pogar location.