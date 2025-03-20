The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian command post in the Belgorod region on March 18. The facility was completely destroyed.
Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Army Command Post
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the General Staff, the command post was completely destroyed as a result of the attack.
The enemy used this facility to plan and conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces in the Sumy region.
Its elimination significantly reduces the ability of units of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation to operate effectively on the battlefield.
The General Staff assures that pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike elements of the enemy's military infrastructure until it ceases its armed aggression.
