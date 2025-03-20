Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian army command post in Belgorod region
Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian army command post in Belgorod region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian command post in the Belgorod region on March 18. The facility was completely destroyed.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a successful strike on a Russian army command post in the Belgorod region, completely destroying the facility.
  • The destruction of the command post severely hampers the operational capabilities of units from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation in engaging Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has vowed to continue targeting the enemy's military infrastructure to prevent further armed aggression.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Army Command Post

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 18, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of one of the units of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the Demydivka area of the Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, the command post was completely destroyed as a result of the attack.

The enemy used this facility to plan and conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces in the Sumy region.

Its elimination significantly reduces the ability of units of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation to operate effectively on the battlefield.

The General Staff assures that pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike elements of the enemy's military infrastructure until it ceases its armed aggression.

