The Air Force revealed details of the combat operation of the IRIS-T air defense system

“We destroyed 8 Russian cruise missiles in 30 seconds,” the commander of the launch battery of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system spoke about the combat capabilities of his weapons.

We have a tradition of marking destroyed enemy targets on the side of the launcher. There are spaces between destroyed cruise missiles. This is how we divide anti-aircraft battles. Here are the marks of eight cruise missiles in a row. This means that in one episode of combat work we destroyed 8 targets, — says Oleksandr.

He is the commander of the launch battery of the anti-aircraft missile division of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the West Air Command.

We destroyed all the targets within 30 seconds. Russian cruise missiles entered the strike zone literally one after another, and we immediately captured them as targets and opened fire on them. We used one of our anti-aircraft guided missiles on each target. We worked with 100 percent accuracy. Share

The IRIS-T complex can simultaneously fire at many targets. And this allows you to successfully repel massive enemy missile strikes. The launcher is equipped with 8 anti-aircraft guided missiles. In 30 seconds, the soldiers completely discharged it. They prevented the destruction of a critical infrastructure facility.

Anti-aircraft gunners praise their complex. This single launcher alone has already destroyed over thirty targets.