The Air Force revealed details of the combat operation of the IRIS-T air defense system
Ukraine
The Air Force revealed details of the combat operation of the IRIS-T air defense system

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
“We destroyed 8 Russian cruise missiles in 30 seconds,” the commander of the launch battery of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system spoke about the combat capabilities of his weapons.

Points of attention

  • The commander of the launch battery of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system highlights its combat effectiveness by successfully destroying 8 targets in 30 seconds.
  • IRIS-T demonstrates unique capabilities by being able to simultaneously fire on multiple targets, effectively repelling massive enemy missile strikes.
  • The Air Force, under experienced leadership, is the only one in the world to have successfully used the IRIS-T in dynamic air-to-air combat, showcasing its superiority in anti-aircraft battles.

Ukrainian Air Force fighters destroyed 8 Russian cruise missiles thanks to IRIS-T

We have a tradition of marking destroyed enemy targets on the side of the launcher. There are spaces between destroyed cruise missiles. This is how we divide anti-aircraft battles. Here are the marks of eight cruise missiles in a row. This means that in one episode of combat work we destroyed 8 targets, — says Oleksandr.

He is the commander of the launch battery of the anti-aircraft missile division of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the West Air Command.

We destroyed all the targets within 30 seconds. Russian cruise missiles entered the strike zone literally one after another, and we immediately captured them as targets and opened fire on them. We used one of our anti-aircraft guided missiles on each target. We worked with 100 percent accuracy.

The IRIS-T complex can simultaneously fire at many targets. And this allows you to successfully repel massive enemy missile strikes. The launcher is equipped with 8 anti-aircraft guided missiles. In 30 seconds, the soldiers completely discharged it. They prevented the destruction of a critical infrastructure facility.

Anti-aircraft gunners praise their complex. This single launcher alone has already destroyed over thirty targets.

This is a modern and highly effective weapon. Before IRIS-T, we worked on the Buk M1 air defense system. We also shot down many Russian planes, helicopters, and cruise missiles with it. But IRIS-T exceeded all our expectations, says the unit commander. “We studied it well. We have serious combat experience. No one in the world except us has used IRIS-T in such dynamic and large-scale anti-aircraft battles.”

