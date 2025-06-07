The Air Force revealed details of the combat operation of the IRIS-T air defense system

“We destroyed 8 Russian cruise missiles in 30 seconds,” the commander of the launch battery of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system spoke about the combat capabilities of his weapons.
Points of attention
- The commander of the launch battery of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system highlights its combat effectiveness by successfully destroying 8 targets in 30 seconds.
- IRIS-T demonstrates unique capabilities by being able to simultaneously fire on multiple targets, effectively repelling massive enemy missile strikes.
- The Air Force, under experienced leadership, is the only one in the world to have successfully used the IRIS-T in dynamic air-to-air combat, showcasing its superiority in anti-aircraft battles.
Ukrainian Air Force fighters destroyed 8 Russian cruise missiles thanks to IRIS-T
We have a tradition of marking destroyed enemy targets on the side of the launcher. There are spaces between destroyed cruise missiles. This is how we divide anti-aircraft battles. Here are the marks of eight cruise missiles in a row. This means that in one episode of combat work we destroyed 8 targets, — says Oleksandr.
He is the commander of the launch battery of the anti-aircraft missile division of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the West Air Command.
The IRIS-T complex can simultaneously fire at many targets. And this allows you to successfully repel massive enemy missile strikes. The launcher is equipped with 8 anti-aircraft guided missiles. In 30 seconds, the soldiers completely discharged it. They prevented the destruction of a critical infrastructure facility.
Anti-aircraft gunners praise their complex. This single launcher alone has already destroyed over thirty targets.
This is a modern and highly effective weapon. Before IRIS-T, we worked on the Buk M1 air defense system. We also shot down many Russian planes, helicopters, and cruise missiles with it. But IRIS-T exceeded all our expectations, says the unit commander. “We studied it well. We have serious combat experience. No one in the world except us has used IRIS-T in such dynamic and large-scale anti-aircraft battles.”
