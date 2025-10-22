The Air Force revealed the specifics of the Russian drone attacks on Ukraine

During the attacks on Ukraine, the Russians used about 60% of Shahed strike UAVs and 40% of simulator drones.

Russia uses 60% of shaheeds in one drone attack on Ukraine

This was announced on TV by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the question of whether the enemy is using new approaches during attacks.

There is nothing new, because the enemy attacks critical infrastructure, energy, gas production. We see regular strikes, and the west of our country is suffering, today — the Kyiv region and other regions. They (the Russians, — ed.) use a large number of UAVs. About 60% are "Shaheds", attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, and then 40% are, as we said earlier, simulator drones. Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ignat reminded that drone simulators, in particular the Gerber, are also dangerous, as they can also carry a certain payload, including explosives. He noted that along with UAV attacks, the Russians launch a large number of cruise, aeroballistic, and aviation missiles from various directions.