The Air Force revealed the specifics of the Russian drone attacks on Ukraine

- During the recent drone attacks on Ukraine, Russians utilized approximately 60% of Shahed strike UAVs and 40% of simulator drones.
- Ukrainian air defenses successfully shot down or suppressed 349 out of 433 missiles and drones launched by Russia, showcasing their effectiveness in countering the attacks.
- Imitation drones, such as the Gerber, pose additional threats due to the potential presence of explosives, highlighting the diverse tactics employed in the attacks.
Russia uses 60% of shaheeds in one drone attack on Ukraine
This was announced on TV by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the question of whether the enemy is using new approaches during attacks.
Ignat reminded that drone simulators, in particular the Gerber, are also dangerous, as they can also carry a certain payload, including explosives. He noted that along with UAV attacks, the Russians launch a large number of cruise, aeroballistic, and aviation missiles from various directions.
