The Air Force revealed the specifics of the Russian drone attacks on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Air Force revealed the specifics of the Russian drone attacks on Ukraine

shaheeds
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

During the attacks on Ukraine, the Russians used about 60% of Shahed strike UAVs and 40% of simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • During the recent drone attacks on Ukraine, Russians utilized approximately 60% of Shahed strike UAVs and 40% of simulator drones.
  • Ukrainian air defenses successfully shot down or suppressed 349 out of 433 missiles and drones launched by Russia, showcasing their effectiveness in countering the attacks.
  • Imitation drones, such as the Gerber, pose additional threats due to the potential presence of explosives, highlighting the diverse tactics employed in the attacks.

Russia uses 60% of shaheeds in one drone attack on Ukraine

This was announced on TV by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the question of whether the enemy is using new approaches during attacks.

There is nothing new, because the enemy attacks critical infrastructure, energy, gas production. We see regular strikes, and the west of our country is suffering, today — the Kyiv region and other regions. They (the Russians, — ed.) use a large number of UAVs. About 60% are "Shaheds", attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, and then 40% are, as we said earlier, simulator drones.

Yuri Ignat

Yuri Ignat

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ignat reminded that drone simulators, in particular the Gerber, are also dangerous, as they can also carry a certain payload, including explosives. He noted that along with UAV attacks, the Russians launch a large number of cruise, aeroballistic, and aviation missiles from various directions.

Ukrainian air defenses have shot down or suppressed 349 missiles and drones out of 433 launched by Russia since the evening of October 21.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian air defense repels Russian night air attack — 38 drones neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 58 targets during a combined strike by the Russian Federation
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 333 drones and 16 missiles during the combined Russian strike
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?