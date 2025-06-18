The Air Force shared a video of the combat work of interceptor drones
The Air Force shared a video of the combat work of interceptor drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Force
The Air Force is actively developing the field of drone air defense and recruiting UAV interceptor operators.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force is actively developing drone air defense through the recruitment and training of UAV interceptor operators.
  • Drone air defense allows for the efficient utilization of resources and effective counteraction against enemy drones, preserving aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles.
  • Units of UAV interceptor operators have been established in various military units, enhancing the Air Force's ability to successfully counter enemy drones.

The Air Force is actively using interceptor drones

This was reported by Colonel Yuriy Ignat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drone air defense will help us use our resources rationally, because we cannot constantly use scarce aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles, and in general aviation itself, to hunt enemy drones. The enemy is launching more and more "Shaheeds", so we are looking for different methods of counteraction.

Yuri Ignat

Yuri Ignat

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ignat noted that units of UAV interceptor operators, or so-called anti-aircraft FPVs, are being created in various military units of the Air Force and in the rear.

There are already many effective applications of this type of air defense. Today, this direction is extremely relevant and is being scaled up.

A video released on June 18 shows the work of the Molfar crew of the 208th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Force, hunting enemy UAVs in southern Ukraine. The commander described and demonstrated how they calculate, catch up with, and destroy enemy reconnaissance drones.

The video contains footage of real combat work.

