The Air Force shared a video of the combat work of interceptor drones

The Air Force is actively developing the field of drone air defense and recruiting UAV interceptor operators.
The Air Force is actively using interceptor drones
This was reported by Colonel Yuriy Ignat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ignat noted that units of UAV interceptor operators, or so-called anti-aircraft FPVs, are being created in various military units of the Air Force and in the rear.
A video released on June 18 shows the work of the Molfar crew of the 208th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Force, hunting enemy UAVs in southern Ukraine. The commander described and demonstrated how they calculate, catch up with, and destroy enemy reconnaissance drones.
The video contains footage of real combat work.
