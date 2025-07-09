The Air Force showed a video of the destruction of a Russian drone on the Eastern Front

On the night of July 9, Russia launched 728 drones over the territory of Ukraine. The military showed how they shot down enemy drones during an attack by the occupiers.

Air Force shows video of Russian drones being destroyed

The military of the Vostok Air Command continue to repel air attacks by Russian kamikaze drones.

On the night of July 9, air defense units destroyed another enemy drone.

The footage shows air defense forces escorting the target in the air and capturing the moment the drone was destroyed.

On the night of July 9, Russia carried out a large-scale air attack on Ukraine, using Shahed strike drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic Daggers.

The main target of the attack was Lutsk — fires broke out there and destruction was recorded.

According to the Air Force, the enemy launched a total of 728 drones and 13 missiles, which set a new record for the number of aircraft used. Most of the "Shaheeds" were destroyed by air defenses.