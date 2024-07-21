According to the information of the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, during the night anti-aircraft missile units destroyed dozens of drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation that tried to attack Ukraine.
What is known about the combat work of air defense units during the past night
Oleschuk noted that the published video shows the work of air defense units on drones of the Russian occupation army in the south of Ukraine.
What is known about the drone attacks of the Russian army in Ukraine last night
According to the information of the head of Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko, on the night of July 21, drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the Kyiv region.
As a result, debris fell on the territory of two districts of the region.
Kravchenko emphasized that there were no recorded hits on critical and civil infrastructure facilities in the region.
At the same time, the facade and windows of two private houses and a car were slightly damaged due to falling debris in the territory of two districts of the region.
At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that only last night the occupation army of the Russian Federation released almost 40 kamikaze UAVs of the "Shahed" type for attacks on Ukraine.
The President emphasized that it is important that most of these "martyrs" were shot down by the Defense Forces.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine's long-range capability should be a fair response to Russian terror.
