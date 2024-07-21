The Air Force showed the destruction of Russian drones last night — video
The Air Force showed the destruction of Russian drones last night — video

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense missile of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
According to the information of the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, during the night anti-aircraft missile units destroyed dozens of drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation that tried to attack Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force thwarted night attacks by destroying dozens of Russian drones attempting to target Ukraine.
  • President Zelenskyi emphasized the need for reliable protection against the continuous threats posed by the Russian occupation army.
  • Despite facing almost 40 kamikaze UAVs launched by the Russian army, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully intercept and down the majority of the attacking drones.
  • The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commended the accuracy and effectiveness of the anti-aircraft missile units in their operations against the Russian occupation army.
  • President Zelenskyi stressed the importance of enhancing Ukraine's long-range capabilities to effectively respond to the ongoing acts of aggression and terror from the Russian forces.

What is known about the combat work of air defense units during the past night

Oleschuk noted that the published video shows the work of air defense units on drones of the Russian occupation army in the south of Ukraine.

Thanks to the soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile brigade for the accuracy and the result! - stressed the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the drone attacks of the Russian army in Ukraine last night

According to the information of the head of Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko, on the night of July 21, drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the Kyiv region.

As a result, debris fell on the territory of two districts of the region.

Kravchenko emphasized that there were no recorded hits on critical and civil infrastructure facilities in the region.

At the same time, the facade and windows of two private houses and a car were slightly damaged due to falling debris in the territory of two districts of the region.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that only last night the occupation army of the Russian Federation released almost 40 kamikaze UAVs of the "Shahed" type for attacks on Ukraine.

The President emphasized that it is important that most of these "martyrs" were shot down by the Defense Forces.

When every day the Russian aviation launches more than a hundred guided bombs against our cities and villages, against our frontline positions, we need reliable protection from them as well, - Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine's long-range capability should be a fair response to Russian terror.

