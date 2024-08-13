The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 soldiers, 17 BBMs and 36 artillery systems of the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 593,160 soldiers.

  • Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,100 soldiers, 17 combat vehicles and 36 artillery systems of the Russian Army.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army as a result of the invasion is 593,160 soldiers.
  • 134 combat clashes were recorded at the front, the Pokrovsky direction being the most active.
  • The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was observed near Grodivka and Zhelany.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,160 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,455 (+5) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,385 (+17) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,764 (+36) units;

  • RSZV — 1146 units;

  • air defense equipment — 920 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 366 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,491 (+19) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,426 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,649 (+59) units;

  • special equipment — 2806 (+5) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 134 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours. The enemy advanced most actively in the Pokrovsky direction.

  • There were 12 skirmishes in the Kupyansk direction, in particular, near Berestovoy, Stelmakhivka, Hlushkivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, and Andriivka.

  • In the Lymansky direction, according to detailed information, the enemy attacked 24 times near Makiivka, Nevsky, Torsky and Terni.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked 10 times near Zalizny, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 52 enemy assaults in the areas of Kalinove, Sukha Balka, Elizavetivka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne, Skuchne, Panteleimonivka, Timofiivka, Novozhelanne, Ptyche, Vozdvizhenka. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Grodivka and Zhelany.

