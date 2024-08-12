The Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand soldiers of the Russian army, 3 tanks and 65 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 592,000 troops.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,450 (+3) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,368 (+5) units;

artillery systems — 16,728 (+65) units;

RSZV — 1146 (+3) units;

air defense equipment — 919 (+1) units;

aircraft — 366 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,472 (+73) units;

cruise missiles — 2426 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,590 (+66) units;

special equipment - 2801 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 124 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combats amounted to ten enemy attacks. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany, Berestovo and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 21 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove settlements and in the Serebryansk forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Ivanivskyi.