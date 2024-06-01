Ukrainian army liquidated more than 1,100 Russian soldiers during last day

Between 31 May and 1 June, Ukrainian troops destroyed another 1,130 Russian servicemen and dozens of pieces of enemy equipment and weapons.

What is known about losses of Russia’s occupying army during the day

The total combat losses of the enemy during the day approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 508,780 (+1,130) people,

tanks — 7740 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 14,947 (+12) units,

artillery systems — 13184 (+44) units,

MLRS — 1088 (+0) units,

air defence equipment — 815 (+0) units,

aircraft — 357 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10617 (+30),

cruise missiles — 2230 (+1),

ships/boats — 27 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,006 (+101) units,

of special equipment — 2181 (+17)

Situation at front as of March 31

According to the information of the General Staff, as of the evening of May 31, the situation at the front remains tense, but under control.

During the day, 81 combat clashes took place between the defence forces and the army of the Russian Federation.

During the day, the Russian invaders launched one missile attack using six missiles and 47 airstrikes using 48 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Ukraine, using 531 kamikaze drones.

Also, the enemy fired more than 2,300 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas using artillery, mortars, small arms and combat vehicle armament.

During the day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit two places of accumulation of enemy personnel, one area of concentration of military equipment, two artillery systems, four control points and a base of fuel and lubricants.

In the Kharkiv direction, two unsuccessful enemy attacks took place in the area of Vovchansk and Liptsiv. The defence forces are conducting active measures of fire influence on the units of the Russian occupiers.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes increased to 12 since the beginning of the day. The defence forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka and Makiivka settlements.

Ukrainian defenders continue to repulse seven more attacks near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoyehorivka. The situation is tense, but under control.

There were four skirmishes in the Lyman direction. Attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance in the areas of Terny, Dibrova and Torske were unsuccessful.

During the day, eight combat clashes took place in the Siversk direction. The enemy was especially active near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried six times to attack units of the Defence Forces in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar. All attempts were unsuccessful.

The largest number of combat clashes took place today in the Pokrovsk direction.

The enemy, with the support of aviation and artillery, does not stop trying to find weak points in our defense, with continuous assaults it tries to wedge itself into the battle formations of Ukrainian units.

At this time of the day, five combat clashes took place in the Kurakhiv direction.

In the Vremivsk direction, Russian invaders attacked our units three times in the Staromayorsky area. All assault actions of the Russian occupiers failed.

Four combat clashes took place in the Orihiv direction. The Russian occupiers failed to push our units away from Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro direction, the occupiers do not stop trying to knock out the Defence Forces from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.