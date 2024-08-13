The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expanding their control over the populated areas of Kurshchyna — analysts

Armed Forces are actively advancing through the territory of the Kursk region, despite the Russians' statement about stabilization of the front line by the Russian army.

The Armed Forces continue to advance in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As noted in the ISW report, Ukrainian forces crossed the border and entered the western part of the Kursk region in the area of Slobidka-Ivanivka (northwest of the city of Sumy and two kilometers from the international border), Tyotkino (south of Slobidka-Ivanivka along the international border) , Gordiivka, Uspenka and Viktorivka (all north of the city of Sumy along the international border and south of Korenevoy).

Geolocated footage indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced within Kremyanyi and east of Zhuravlyi (northeast of Korenevoy), while a Kremlin-linked blogger claims that Ukrainian forces have advanced north of Zhuravlyi towards Obshchye Kolodezia (northeast of Korenevoy and 30 kilometers from the international border), says the ISW report.

In addition, additional geolocation footage from August 12 shows that Ukrainian equipment is operating in the northern part of Girya, and Russian forces ambushed Ukrainian forces in the central part of Girya.

This indicates that the Armed Forces have at least temporarily advanced deep into the settlement, although it is unclear whether they are holding their positions in the area.

Geolocation footage from August 12 also indicates that Ukrainian forces recently operated in Darino (northwest of Suzhi and three kilometers from the international border).

How many settlements did Russia actually lose in the Kursk region?

According to our calculations, approximately 44 settlements were liberated, — DeepState analysts emphasize.

They emphasized that the status of at least 10 more settlements in Kurshchyna remains uncertain.

According to the creators of DeepState, almost no one knows the real number of settlements in the Kursk region that Russia has lost.