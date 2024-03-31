According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation in the east of Ukraine remains difficult, but the Ukrainian military has recently returned more lost positions than lost new ones.

What Syrsky says about the situation at the front in eastern Ukraine

The situation at the front is really difficult. But at the front, it is no different. Undoubtedly, every day requires maximum effort from our soldiers and officers. But we not only stand on the defensive, but also move forward in different directions every day. Recently, the number of positions we regained exceeds the number of lost positions. The enemy did not manage to advance significantly in strategic directions, his territorial gains, if any, are of tactical importance. We are monitoring this situation, — Syrsky assured. Share

He noted that the Russian occupiers continue to resort to massive assaults and continue to suffer numerous losses.

In addition, according to Syrskyi, the enemy has significantly increased the use of aviation.

Syrskyi added that in some areas of the front, the Ukrainian military managed to achieve parity with the enemy in the number of artillery systems, and this immediately affected the situation at the front.

Our gunners use high-precision ammunition to destroy enemy concentrations even tens of kilometers from the front line. The enemy not only suffers daily significant losses in manpower and equipment, in particular artillery systems, he can never feel safe anywhere, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Sirsky emphasized. Share

What is known about the losses of the occupiers during the last two months

Sirsky emphasized that only during February and March, the Russian occupiers lost more than 570 tanks, about 1,430 different types of armored vehicles, almost 1,680 artillery systems, and 64 anti-aircraft systems.