According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation in the east of Ukraine remains difficult, but the Ukrainian military has recently returned more lost positions than lost new ones.
What Syrsky says about the situation at the front in eastern Ukraine
He noted that the Russian occupiers continue to resort to massive assaults and continue to suffer numerous losses.
In addition, according to Syrskyi, the enemy has significantly increased the use of aviation.
Syrskyi added that in some areas of the front, the Ukrainian military managed to achieve parity with the enemy in the number of artillery systems, and this immediately affected the situation at the front.
What is known about the losses of the occupiers during the last two months
Sirsky emphasized that only during February and March, the Russian occupiers lost more than 570 tanks, about 1,430 different types of armored vehicles, almost 1,680 artillery systems, and 64 anti-aircraft systems.
