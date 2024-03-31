The Armed Forces of Ukraine are regaining lost positions in the east of Ukraine — Syrskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are regaining lost positions in the east of Ukraine — Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation in the east of Ukraine remains difficult, but the Ukrainian military has recently returned more lost positions than lost new ones.

What Syrsky says about the situation at the front in eastern Ukraine

The situation at the front is really difficult. But at the front, it is no different. Undoubtedly, every day requires maximum effort from our soldiers and officers. But we not only stand on the defensive, but also move forward in different directions every day. Recently, the number of positions we regained exceeds the number of lost positions. The enemy did not manage to advance significantly in strategic directions, his territorial gains, if any, are of tactical importance. We are monitoring this situation, — Syrsky assured.

He noted that the Russian occupiers continue to resort to massive assaults and continue to suffer numerous losses.

In addition, according to Syrskyi, the enemy has significantly increased the use of aviation.

The situation at the front is really difficult. But at the front, it is no different. Undoubtedly, every day requires maximum effort from our soldiers and officers. But we not only stand on the defensive, but also move forward in different directions every day. Recently, the number of positions we regained exceeds the number of lost positions. The enemy did not manage to advance significantly in strategic directions, his territorial gains, if any, are of tactical importance. We are monitoring this situation, — said the head of the Armed Forces.

Syrskyi added that in some areas of the front, the Ukrainian military managed to achieve parity with the enemy in the number of artillery systems, and this immediately affected the situation at the front.

Our gunners use high-precision ammunition to destroy enemy concentrations even tens of kilometers from the front line. The enemy not only suffers daily significant losses in manpower and equipment, in particular artillery systems, he can never feel safe anywhere, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Sirsky emphasized.

What is known about the losses of the occupiers during the last two months

Sirsky emphasized that only during February and March, the Russian occupiers lost more than 570 tanks, about 1,430 different types of armored vehicles, almost 1,680 artillery systems, and 64 anti-aircraft systems.

It is also very significant that the activity of the enemy in the air was also reduced, of course, thanks to the skill of our air defense units. In just 10 days in February, they shot down 13 enemy planes, including two strategically important A50 surveillance and control planes at once, the head of the Armed Forces noted.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy, Syrskyi congratulate SSU soldiers on their professional holiday
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi says Zelenskyy had reasons to dismiss former CinC Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's top general names key reasons for AFU's withdrawal from Avdiivka
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?