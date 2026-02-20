The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out successful counterattacks and assaults in southern Ukraine

The spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladislav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that the defenders were able to conduct effective counterattacks and assault actions, which made it possible to block the further advance of the Russian army on this section of the front.

New successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front — latest details

Journalists asked Voloshyn to comment on information about the recent successful advances of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

As is known, the Defense Forces were able to push back the Russian invaders at once on several sections of the front, in particular in the Oleksandrivka direction.

We conducted several counterattacks and assault operations on some sections of the front line. We reduced, first of all, the so-called "gray zone". We did not allow the enemy to storm and develop success in several directions. In addition, we did not allow consolidation groups to be established, — Vladislav Voloshyn emphasized. Share

Against this background, he also officially confirmed that several Russian units had lost combat capabilities.

In fact, it means that they will no longer be able to attack.

Moreover, it is indicated that the aforementioned enemy units are now unable to properly prepare reinforcement groups in order to hold anything.