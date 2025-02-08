Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the Torets direction on February 8. The Russian plane was able to land thanks to air defense soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk direction, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- The enemy Su-25 attack aircraft was landed with the assistance of air defense soldiers, showcasing the strategic maneuvers and countermeasures in the battlefield.
- Fighters of the 28th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade played a crucial role in destroying the Russian attack aircraft, demonstrating the resilience and combat capabilities of Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Russian plane
Fighters of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade destroyed an enemy Su-25. This was reported on the brigade's Telegram page.
One more Russian attack aircraft was lost in the Torets direction thanks to our air defense soldiers.
