The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Toretsk direction
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Toretsk direction

a Russian plane
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the Torets direction on February 8. The Russian plane was able to land thanks to air defense soldiers.

  • Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk direction, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
  • The enemy Su-25 attack aircraft was landed with the assistance of air defense soldiers, showcasing the strategic maneuvers and countermeasures in the battlefield.
  • Fighters of the 28th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade played a crucial role in destroying the Russian attack aircraft, demonstrating the resilience and combat capabilities of Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Russian plane

Fighters of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade destroyed an enemy Su-25. This was reported on the brigade's Telegram page.

One more Russian attack aircraft was lost in the Torets direction thanks to our air defense soldiers.

More details later in the video, the team promised.

