According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" air defense system Dmytro Lykhovia, the Ukrainian military destroyed the "Buk-M3" air defense system of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the area of the village of Zaporizhzhia at night on August 8.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

This is a modern modernized air defense system adopted by Russia in 2016. "Osa" air defense system was also destroyed in the Velikiy Kopany region of the Kherson region, Lykhova said. Share

The spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV emphasized that during the last two days, the Ukrainian military also destroyed one "Buk-M1" air defense system, as well as another "Tor" and two "Buks".

We can say that a kind of "genocide" of Russian air defense systems is going on, because since the beginning of the month, six such complexes have already been destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region," Lykhovi emphasizes. Share

Anti-aircraft missile complex "Buk-M3" is one of the most modern weapons in its class in service with the Russian army. It is designed to effectively destroy a wide range of aerial targets, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, at low and medium altitudes.

What analysts say about the situation at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), limited hostilities continued in Kharkiv Oblast on Wednesday, August 7, with no recorded changes in the front line.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military is transferring reserves and carrying out counterattacks in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk.

There are no changes in the situation at the front in the Kupyansk region.

The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack in the area of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo, Kolesnikivka and Hlushkivka, Nevsky and Makiivka, Terniv and Torsky, as well as in the Serebryansky forest area.

In Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers managed to advance to the north of Belogorivka, to the northwest of Rozdolivka.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military managed to regain control of the lost positions in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

Ukrainian forces made a small advance across the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel and regained some positions in the Stupka Golubovski 2 forest massif.

During August 7, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack in the Toretsk area.

Analysts, citing geolocation data, claim that the Russian invaders are advancing in the eastern part of Kostiantynivka.

In addition, footage from August 7 shows that Russian troops have recently advanced slightly in the border area of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions south of Velika Novosilka.

in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region, positional battles continued in the Robotyno and Verbovo regions, but without confirmed changes in the front line.

Similarly, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions on the left bank of the Kherson region.