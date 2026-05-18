The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,220 Russian occupiers
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Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,220 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to May 18, 2026, amount to about 1,350,010 people, including 1,220 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated another 1,220 Russian occupiers, reducing the total combat losses of Russian troops in the ongoing conflict.
  • Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have suffered staggering losses, with approximately 1,350,010 people killed or wounded.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian Federation also lost:

  • tanks — 11,939 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,583 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 42,262 (+47),

  • MLRS — 1,792 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,386 (+2),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+1),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,415 (+5),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 297,057 (+1,603),

  • cruise missiles — 4,628 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 97,338 (+220),

  • special equipment — 4,200 (+4).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

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Publication date
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The AFU report the destruction of 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 16, 2026
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
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The AFU have repelled more than 40 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized over 70 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

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