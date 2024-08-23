According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, 79 battles of the Ukrainian military took place on the front in Ukraine with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

It is noted that 4 attacks by Russian occupiers were recorded in the Kharkiv Region near Hlyboky, Staritsa and Vovchansk. One enemy attack was repulsed by the Ukrainian military, 3 more battles are ongoing.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 9 attempted attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were recorded near Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka. There are currently 2 more fights going on there.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 attacks by Russian invaders near Druzhelyubivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, Torsky, and Terni.

Currently, another battle with the Russian occupiers is going on near Terni.

In the direction of Siversk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 attempted attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka, Bilogorivka, and Spirny.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the occupiers tried to conduct 4 assaults near Ivanivskyi and Kalynyvka. 2 more skirmishes continue near Kalynyvka.

Since the beginning of the day, five enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction of Toretsk. The enemy is conducting attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

So far, the Ukrainian military has repelled 3 attacks by Russian invaders. Two more - ongoing.

Pokrovska district remains the most tense part of the front. Here, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have already carried out 20 attacks near Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Ptychigo and Zeleni Pol.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled 11 enemy attacks, 9 are still ongoing.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Russian occupiers tried 15 times to attack near Kostyantynivka, Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Karlivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

The invaders attacked positions of Ukrainian troops near Vugledar, Vodyanyi and Kostyantynivka seven times. Repulsed 3 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in the Vodyanny district.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the rest of the directions.

What is known about the transfer by the Russian army of units from the areas of the front in the south of Ukraine to Kurshchyna

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the military leadership of the aggressor country decided to transfer part of the units from the Zaporizhzhia region to counter the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk Region.

At the same time, analysts note that the occupiers are trying not to weaken the forces that are conducting an offensive in Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTU Vitaly Sarantsev said on the air of "Suspilny" that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is also transferring part of the units from the Kharkiv region to Kurshchyna.

The Russians continue to shuffle the "deck of cards" they have. But at the same time, there are still enough forces and resources left in the Kharkiv direction to allow us to relax. The Russians still have quite significant forces and firepower in order to inflict damage and continue assaults, Sarantsev noted. Share

The spokesman noted that the activity of Russian troops has decreased in some areas of the front in the north of the Kharkiv region, but this does not mean that they have been withdrawn.

According to him, the Russian military digs trenches, disguises itself and establishes communication.