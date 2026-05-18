The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an anti-sabotage boat, UAV control points, and other enemy targets. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

New “bavovna”: boat, UAV control points, plane and helicopter of the Russian army

On the 17th and on the night of May 18, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, a Grachonok anti-sabotage boat was hit in the Kaspiysk area (Republic of Dagestan, Russia). Boats of this type are used to protect ship bases and combat sabotage forces.

Enemy UAV control points in the areas of Rozdolny and Shevchenko in the Donetsk region, Dvorichny in the Kharkiv region, Kamyansky in the Zaporizhia region, and Karnatny in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation were also hit.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted damage on enemy manpower concentrations in Poddubne, Donetsk region, and also in Olhyno, Kherson region.

According to the results of clarifying the results of previous measures, it was confirmed that on May 17, a communications node in Mirne on the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in Zakhidne on the TOT of the Luhansk region, and a train with fuel and lubricants in Fedorivka on the TOT of the Donetsk region were hit.

It has also been confirmed that on May 16, a Ka-27 helicopter and a Be-200 naval aviation patrol aircraft were destroyed as a result of the attack on the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it has been confirmed that an airspace control station in Lesnoye (Bryansk region, Russian Federation) was hit on May 16.