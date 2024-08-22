The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of another settlement in Kurshchyna
The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of another settlement in Kurshchyna

Office of the President of Ukraine
Alexander Syrsky and Vladimir Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the border regions of Sumy Oblast and held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

  • President Zelenskyy's visit to Sumy Oblast border regions highlights the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, where control of a new settlement has been taken.
  • Ukraine upholds international obligations regarding the prohibition of chemical weapons, in contrast to Russian troops who have been reported to use chemical weapons against Ukrainian positions.
  • The joint control of the situation on the border territory by the military, police, and State Emergency Service ensures organization of humanitarian convoys within the Kursk operation framework.
  • The Kremlin's dissemination of fake information regarding a chemical attack by Ukrainian military is part of their propaganda strategy, aiming to distort the reality and create false narratives about the events in the Kursk region.
  • Analysts from the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasize the lack of evidence and the falsification of information in the Kremlin's propaganda, while highlighting Russian violations of international norms in the law of war.

Syrsky about the situation at the front in Ukraine and the successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

As noted, Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyi about measures to strengthen defense in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk districts.

The head of the Armed Forces added that during the offensive in Kurshchyna, the Ukrainian military took control of another settlement, and also replenished the exchange fund with new Russian prisoners of war soldiers.

The head of Sumy OVA reported on the situation in Sumy Oblast after the start of the Kursk operation.

It is noted that there is a decrease in shelling with barrel weapons and a decrease in civilian casualties.

Particular attention is paid to the coordination of actions between the military, the police and the State Emergency Service in the border areas, in particular for the organization of humanitarian convoys to certain areas of the Kursk region, the president emphasized.

The Kremlin is spreading fakes against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to analysts from the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, Russian propagandists are spreading misinformation about the alleged chemical attack by the Ukrainian military during the Kurshchyna offensive.

First, Ukraine is a signatory to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and strictly adheres to its international obligations. Secondly, the rasists do not provide any evidence, which is also a sign of a fake, - the CPD emphasizes.

It is noted that, in fact, Russian troops were repeatedly seen using chemical weapons against Ukrainian positions, which is a war crime and a violation of the laws of war.

The CPD emphasizes that the spread of such false messages is part of the Kremlin's information propaganda strategy regarding the events in the Kursk region.

