The Armenian government approved a bill to begin the EU accession process

The Armenian government, at a meeting on January 9, supported the draft law "On the Beginning of the Process of Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union."

Armenia began its path to the EU

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan explained that the initiative to discuss the draft law came from the public, and now the government must determine its position.

Mirzoyan recommended a positive response and noted that in recent years, Armenia has developed close and dynamic relations with the EU.

Our relations with the EU have been rich and have covered various areas. The European Union has repeatedly demonstrated political support for democracy in Armenia, including through the deployment of a civilian monitoring mission. The EU is also ready to contribute to strengthening the economic stability of our country, - emphasized Mirzoyan. Share

The Minister emphasized that the EU has rich democratic traditions, strong institutions and a modern competitive economy. He also drew attention to the first steps towards visa liberalization and other instruments that are already being discussed.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the final decision on Armenia's accession to the EU should be made in a referendum. At the same time, after approval by the government, the draft law must receive the support of parliament.

Armenia's accession to the EU. What is known so far

Armenia is gradually developing cooperation with the European Union, which actively supports its aspirations for democratization and reforms. The EU provides financial assistance and promotes the implementation of programs aimed at the country's development.

However, Armenia faces an important challenge - the need to balance between the European course and the influence of Russia, which has significant influence in the region.

An additional deterrent is geopolitical tensions, in particular the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which complicates integration processes.

However, strengthening cooperation with the EU could be a key step for Armenia on the path to strengthening independence, economic development, and stability in difficult international circumstances.

It is worth noting that in July 2024, EU ambassadors approved the start of a dialogue on a visa-free regime with Armenia.

It was also agreed to provide military assistance within the framework of the European Peace Fund, which demonstrates the European Union's strong support for Armenia's democratic course.