The Armenian government approved a bill to begin the EU accession process

The Armenian government, at a meeting on January 9, supported the draft law "On the Beginning of the Process of Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union."
Points of attention
- The draft law on Armenia's accession to the EU has received the support of the government, after which it must be approved by parliament.
- Cooperation with the European Union could be a key step for Armenia on the path to strengthening independence and economic development.
- Armenia must address complex challenges, balancing between a European course and Russian influence, as well as taking into account the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
- Despite geopolitical and internal challenges, Armenia is actively developing cooperation with the EU, which provides financial assistance and supports reforms in the country.
- In July 2024, EU ambassadors approved the launch of a visa-free dialogue with Armenia, which is another step towards deepening cooperation between the parties.
Armenia began its path to the EU
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan explained that the initiative to discuss the draft law came from the public, and now the government must determine its position.
Mirzoyan recommended a positive response and noted that in recent years, Armenia has developed close and dynamic relations with the EU.
The Minister emphasized that the EU has rich democratic traditions, strong institutions and a modern competitive economy. He also drew attention to the first steps towards visa liberalization and other instruments that are already being discussed.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the final decision on Armenia's accession to the EU should be made in a referendum. At the same time, after approval by the government, the draft law must receive the support of parliament.
Armenia's accession to the EU. What is known so far
Armenia is gradually developing cooperation with the European Union, which actively supports its aspirations for democratization and reforms. The EU provides financial assistance and promotes the implementation of programs aimed at the country's development.
However, Armenia faces an important challenge - the need to balance between the European course and the influence of Russia, which has significant influence in the region.
An additional deterrent is geopolitical tensions, in particular the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which complicates integration processes.
However, strengthening cooperation with the EU could be a key step for Armenia on the path to strengthening independence, economic development, and stability in difficult international circumstances.
It is worth noting that in July 2024, EU ambassadors approved the start of a dialogue on a visa-free regime with Armenia.
It was also agreed to provide military assistance within the framework of the European Peace Fund, which demonstrates the European Union's strong support for Armenia's democratic course.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-