The army of the Russian Federation attacked a distribution point of humanitarian aid in the Mykolaiv region with a drone

On November 25, the Russian army attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in the Mykolayiv region with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured.
The Russians attacked civilians with a drone during the distribution of humanitarian aid
As the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim reported, five people, including both representatives of the humanitarian mission and local residents, were injured as a result of the strike.
Russia attacked Kharkiv and Odessa
On the morning of November 25, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. So far, the number of victims has increased to 19 people, 13 of them have been hospitalized.
As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported, a fire broke out on one of the central streets. More than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged.
According to the words Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), the number of wounded increased to 23 people as of 11:44, among which 14 were hospitalized.
Also, according to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the center of Odesa. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.
In addition, as a result of the Russian missile attack, the civil infrastructure of Odesa, in particular residential buildings, was damaged.
Currently, it is known that the number of victims has increased to 11 people. Two people were treated at the scene. Eight wounded are receiving inpatient treatment, one more is receiving outpatient treatment.
