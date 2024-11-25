The army of the Russian Federation attacked a distribution point of humanitarian aid in the Mykolaiv region with a drone
Ukraine
The army of the Russian Federation attacked a distribution point of humanitarian aid in the Mykolaiv region with a drone

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
The army of the Russian Federation attacked a distribution point of humanitarian aid in the Mykolaiv region with a drone
On November 25, the Russian army attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in the Mykolayiv region with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured.

  • The Russian army attacked civilians during the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Mykolayiv region, resulting in the wounding of 5 people.
  • The attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv and Odesa led to significant destruction and casualties, many of whom were hospitalized.
  • Russian missile strikes have damaged civilian infrastructure, including homes, cars and schools.
  • According to the heads of regional military administrations, the number of wounded and victims of Russian aggression has generally increased.

The Russians attacked civilians with a drone during the distribution of humanitarian aid

As the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim reported, five people, including both representatives of the humanitarian mission and local residents, were injured as a result of the strike.

All the wounded were taken to the hospital. Two men and a woman are in moderate condition, two men are in serious condition. All the necessary medical assistance is being provided, said Kim.

Russia attacked Kharkiv and Odessa

On the morning of November 25, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. So far, the number of victims has increased to 19 people, 13 of them have been hospitalized.

As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported, a fire broke out on one of the central streets. More than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged.

According to the words Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), the number of wounded increased to 23 people as of 11:44, among which 14 were hospitalized.

Also, according to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the center of Odesa. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.

In addition, as a result of the Russian missile attack, the civil infrastructure of Odesa, in particular residential buildings, was damaged.

As a result of the rocket attack, civil infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings, cars, dentistry, a beauty salon, shops, flower shops, people's cars. Also, two educational institutions — a school and a sports hall of the university — were damaged. There are broken windows and doors. Fortunately, teachers and students were in shelters at the time of the attack, — said the head of the OVA.

Currently, it is known that the number of victims has increased to 11 people. Two people were treated at the scene. Eight wounded are receiving inpatient treatment, one more is receiving outpatient treatment.

