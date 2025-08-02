The Cabinet of Ministers changed the reform plan to receive funds from the EU

On August 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to amend the "Ukraine Plan." What is important to understand is that this is a reform plan that is extremely important for receiving funds from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program.

Ukraine Facility: what is known about the government's decision

The first to share the details was the head of the Ministry of Economy, Oleksiy Sobolev.

According to him, it is about the need to "update commitments", given the fact that 2 years have passed since the beginning of the preparation of the "Plan for Ukraine".

Sobolev also draws attention to the fact that some deadlines in the plan need to be extended, and some need to be shortened.

The possibility of amending the plan was discussed with the European Commission from the very beginning. It is provided for in the regulation establishing the Ukraine Facility, and our teams have been working together to agree on the amendments for the past few months. Alexey Sobolev Minister of Economy of Ukraine

As the head of the department noted, the scope and content of Kyiv's obligations to official Brussels remain the same as they were.