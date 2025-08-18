The combined power of Ukraine and the world will force Russia to make real peace — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
The combined power of Ukraine and the world will force Russia to make real peace — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the United States for a visit. In a meeting with President Donald Trump, he pledged to achieve lasting peace and force Russia to end the war.

  • President Zelenskyy is committed to achieving lasting peace and ending the war with Russia through combined power with global partners.
  • Ukraine emphasizes the importance of joint action with America and European allies to force Russia into making a real peace.
  • Zelenskyy highlights the need for a lasting peace, unlike past instances where Ukraine had to give up territories like Crimea and part of Donbas.

Zelenskyy hopes for lasting peace with Russia

Zelenskyy stressed that "we all equally want to end this war quickly and reliably" and that the peace must be lasting.

Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East — part of Donbas, and Putin used it simply as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given supposedly "security guarantees" in 1994, but it didn't work.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Ukraine should not have given Crimea to the Russians in 2014, "just as after 2022, Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv."

He noted that the Defense Forces are currently having successes in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. And he is convinced that "we will protect Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, every partner, for their support and invaluable assistance."

Russia must end this war that it started. And I hope that our combined strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia to make a real peace.

