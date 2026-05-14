The court sent Yermak to custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 140 million

Former head of the OP Andriy Yermak is suspected of a money laundering scheme. On May 14, the court chose a preventive measure for him - detention or release on bail of UAH 140 million.

The court arrested suspect Yermak for 60 days

The court chose a preventive measure for the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with the alternative of bail in the amount of 140 million hryvnias.

This became known from the broadcast of the court session.

It is worth noting that the prosecution requested a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 180 million hryvnias. Share

If bail is posted, Yermak will be released from pre-trial detention, but a number of procedural obligations will be imposed on him:

Be in touch: appear before the investigator, prosecutor, or court at the first call.

Report movement: warn if he changes his place of residence or job.

Not to leave Kyiv: he is prohibited from leaving the city limits without special permission.

Surrender passports: surrender all international passports, diplomatic passports, and any documents that allow you to leave the country.

Wear a "bracelet": it is mandatory to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Ban on communication. Yermak is strictly forbidden to discuss the details of the case with other suspects and witnesses. Among them: Oleksiy Chernyshov, Timur Mindich, Veronika Anikievich, etc.

If Yermak violates at least one of these rules after posting bail, then 140 million hryvnias will go to state revenue, and the suspect himself will be sent back to prison.

The court's decision takes effect immediately. The defense has 3 days to file an appeal with the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Yermak immediately announced in the courtroom that he would appeal the decision.

Regarding the bail of 140 million hryvnias, the former head of the OP claims that he "does not have that kind of money," but has "many friends" and he will try to raise the amount "if there is such an opportunity." Share

As a reminder, on May 11, SAPO and NABU officers conducted investigative actions with the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. After that, NABU reported that the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine was served with a suspicion, since, according to the investigation, he participated in a money laundering scheme for the construction of elite private houses.

The case concerns the construction of an elite cottage town called "Dynasty" in Kozyn near Kyiv. According to law enforcement, the criminal group also included businessman Timur Mindich and former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

According to NABU and SAP, participants in the scheme used corrupt assets to build four private residences. The total amount of legalized funds within the framework of the criminal project "Dynasty" is over 460 million hryvnias.