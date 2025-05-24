The CPD debunked Russian disinformation about the occupation of Yunakivka in Sumy region

The information about the alleged establishment of control by Russian troops over the settlement of Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, which is being disseminated by Russian propaganda resources, is not true.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda resources are spreading a fake about the capture of Yunakivka in Sumy region.
- The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked this disinformation, confirming the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the borders.
Russia spreads fake news about the capture of Yunakivka in Sumy region
This disinformation was debunked by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
DeepState also published updated data on the situation in Sumy Oblast. 62.6 sq km of the Sumy Oblast border area is under the control of Russian troops.
These are such settlements as Zhuravka, part of Veselivka of the Khotyn community, as well as Novenke and Basivka of the Yunakivka community.
The enemy is pressing with offensive actions in the direction of Vodolag, Bilovodiv of the Khotyn community, and Lokni of the Yunakiv community.
A 51-year-old woman died as a result of this shelling.
A 43-year-old local resident was also injured. He is receiving necessary medical care.
Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the impact of the KABs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-