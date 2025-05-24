The CPD debunked Russian disinformation about the occupation of Yunakivka in Sumy region

The information about the alleged establishment of control by Russian troops over the settlement of Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, which is being disseminated by Russian propaganda resources, is not true.

Russia spreads fake news about the capture of Yunakivka in Sumy region

This disinformation was debunked by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

As reported in the Sumy Regional Defense Command, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of the Defense Forces are holding the borders and successfully repelling enemy attacks. The situation on the border of the Sumy region is under control.

DeepState also published updated data on the situation in Sumy Oblast. 62.6 sq km of the Sumy Oblast border area is under the control of Russian troops.

These are such settlements as Zhuravka, part of Veselivka of the Khotyn community, as well as Novenke and Basivka of the Yunakivka community.

The enemy is pressing with offensive actions in the direction of Vodolag, Bilovodiv of the Khotyn community, and Lokni of the Yunakiv community.

Also on the afternoon of May 24, Russia carried out an airstrike on Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast: one person was killed and one was wounded.

A 51-year-old woman died as a result of this shelling.

A 43-year-old local resident was also injured. He is receiving necessary medical care.