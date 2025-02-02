The Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine may be terminated if the opposition party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, ANO, wins the parliamentary elections in October this year.

What is known about the threat of the Czech Republic stopping the purchase of shells for Ukraine?

It is noted that Andrej Babis's opposition party ANO is currently leading according to public opinion polls and has already made a name for itself with promises to stop the process of purchasing shells for Ukraine, expressing doubts about the quality of this ammunition and its prices.

ANO deputy leader Karel Havlicek noted that the current initiative must be stopped.

"We have information from the military sector that the quality is not ideal and that it is simply extremely expensive," emphasizes Havlicek. Share

Ammunition for Ukraine

According to the publication's journalists, citing statements by the Ukrainian military, supplies from the Czech Republic helped reduce the ammunition shortage during the offensive of the criminal Russian army in 2024.

And although there were reports that a small portion of the shells were of poor quality and could not be used, Kyiv was generally satisfied with the supplies.

What is known about Babis's ANO's intentions to get closer to the Kremlin?

The current Czech government has already warned that if it wins the October parliamentary elections, Babis's party may take a course to strengthen relations with the Kremlin and European leaders loyal to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Babis's ANO party was initially linked to European liberals, but last year joined Orban's far-right group in the EU Assembly.

Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Eduard Gulicius stressed that the opposition's threat to stop the ammunition initiative is like a doctor "turning off a patient's oxygen because there is already enough air in the atmosphere."