According to the information of the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled 194 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation and eliminated another 1,420 Russian invaders.

What is happening at the front

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance in the Vovchansk region 3 times.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy launched 6 attacks near Zeleny Hay, Hlushkivka, and Zagryzovy.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers conducted 19 attacks near Torskyi, Grekivka, Terniv, Novoehorivka, and Makiivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked 5 times in the area of Stupochki and Chasovoy Yar.

There were 8 unsuccessful attempts by the occupiers to attack in the direction of Toretsk.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces stopped 44 attempts of enemy assaults in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Sukhoi Yar, Pustinka, Hryhorivka, Dachenskyi, Petrivka, and Pushkini.

36 attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the direction of Kurakhovo.

The enemy also 30 unsuccessfully tried to advance in the districts of Trudovoy, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Suhy Yaliv and Novodarivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers launched one unsuccessful attack in the Kamiansky region.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders four times.

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian occupiers

As noted in the General Staff, the total losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have already reached 729,720 soldiers.

personnel — about 729 thousand 720 (+1 thousand 420) people;

tanks — 9,419 (+20) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19 thousand 192 (+36) units;

artillery systems — 20,760 (+24) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 254 units;

air defense equipment — 1 thousand 4 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19 thousand 365 (+105) units;

cruise missiles — 2,764 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,850 (+73) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 678 (+3) units.