Watch: the defense plant of JSC "Energia" burned in Yeltsin amid a UAV attack
Events
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the evening of January 4, drones attacked the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. After the attack, the local defense plant of JSC "Energia" caught fire.

Drones attacked the defense plant of JSC “Energia”

The attack on Yelets began at approximately 8:00 p.m. Kyiv time. After that, black smoke began to rise above the Energia JSC defense plant and a fire was visible.

At the same time, footage was being circulated on social media confirming that a fire had broken out near the facility.

A little later, ASTRA, citing its OSINT analyst, confirmed that it was the defense plant that was on fire. In particular, it was noted that eyewitness footage was taken approximately 900 meters from the attacked enterprise.

The public also noted that the Energia plant specializes in the production of chemical power sources.

The plant's products are widely used in various sectors, including the defense industry, civil aviation, maritime transport, and the energy complex... Energia produces, in particular, batteries for (drones — ed.), as well as batteries for aviation and the navy.

