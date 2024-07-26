The Democratic Party adopted new rules for the nomination of Harris for the presidency of the United States

The US Democratic Party has adopted new rules, according to which the political power chooses its presidential candidate. This will make it possible to nominate the American Vice President Kamala Harris in the near future.
Democrats are "betting" on Harris
The new rules call for the nominee to be chosen by electronic ballots sent to delegates at the Democratic convention.
At the same time, it is emphasized that thanks to electronic voting, the candidate for president and vice president of the United States from the party will be determined by August 7, in order to avoid possible lawsuits about access to the ballots in Ohio.
According to the approved rules, candidates from the Democratic Party must announce it by July 27, after which they must submit the signatures of at least 300 delegates, but no more than 50 from one state, by July 30.
When the Democratic Party nominates its candidate for president, the rules will allow the name of the vice president to be announced without the need for additional remote voting.
CNN emphasizes that the Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago on August 19-22. Ceremonial voting for presidential and vice-presidential candidates will take place there. The pre-election program will also be approved then.
Kamala Harris is running for president of the United States
The pre-election video of the vice president of the USA focuses on the call for "freedom". It also clearly criticizes the legal problems of the former president of the country, Donald Trump. She used his photo in the video.
During these elections, everyone is faced with the question: in which country do we want to live? There are some people who believe that we should be a country of chaos. Fear Haters,” the video says while depicting Trump and his possible vice president, JD Vance.
But we We choose something else; we choose freedom, — assured in the video.
