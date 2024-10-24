The DIU warned about the preparation of provocation rallies in Ukrainian cities. What is known

On October 24, the Main Directorate of Intelligence informed Ukrainians about the possibility of provocations against the country's military and political leadership in regional centers.

DIU warns about the preparation of provocation rallies in Ukrainian cities

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense informs that anonymous accounts in the Telegram messenger are looking for people who agree for money to go to "meetings" aimed at discrediting the military and political leadership of Ukraine, in particular, the special services.

Those who buy are asked to take photos and videos of provocative actions in order to create a "picture" with the aim of social polarization and creating tension within Ukraine. Share

They want to gather suitable paid matchmaking sites in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and other regional centers.

Military intelligence warns citizens of Ukraine against participating in activities harmful to national security.

The judicial system of the Russia "went down" for a long time as a result of a cyberattack by the DIU

On October 7, cyber-specialists of the DIU, together with the activists of the "VO Team" group, hacked the Russian state automated system "Pravosodye". Online.UA learned about this from competent sources in military intelligence. As it turned out, the cyber attack was as effective as possible, because the enemy's judicial services are still not working.

Thus, the services of the Pravosudie system, which ceased to function due to an attack by cyber experts of the State Government, may not be operational until October 18.

This follows from a letter sent by the Judicial Department of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to all other courts.

A list of "broken services" has already been leaked to the network: