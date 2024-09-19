According to Oleg Listopad, an ecologist and expert of the National Interests Protection Network of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences, the abnormal heat at the beginning of autumn in Ukraine and the powerful floods in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe have a clear explanation.
What influenced the abnormally warm autumn in Ukraine and large-scale floods in EU countries
November emphasized that there is nothing unusual about the heavy rainfall in early autumn, but the key question is whether the authorities in the countries are ready to respond to these weather conditions.
According to him, the more moisture will accumulate in the atmosphere, the more precipitation will fall at the same time.
November emphasized that the countries of Eastern and Central Europe were covered by a cyclone, which provoked such a large amount of precipitation, which led to large-scale floods.
He also explained that in EU countries there are corresponding "red lines" in case of abnormally large amount of precipitation.
He noted that the Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine should have developed similar "red lines" even before the beginning of this year.
What methods of combating climate change does the ecologist see
The ecologist noted that the first way to respond to global climate change is to fight against these changes, while the alternative involves adapting to these changes.
He noted that Ukrainian ecologists are talking about this at all sites.
The expert said that it is not the first time that such a warm autumn has been observed in Ukraine, and in particular, he mentioned the year 2020.
According to him, then autumn was "even worse", and after it was a winter with little snow. Then the State Agency for Water Resources limited water use.
In particular, there were restrictions for energy workers, there was not enough water even in reservoirs. The fires that happened in 2020 were terrible.
