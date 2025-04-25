The party members of Friedrich Merz, the future Chancellor of Germany, made it clear that the new German government will remain on the side of Ukraine.

CDU rejects Trump's "peace plan"

Politicians from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany party, led by future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine.

According to the publication, Trump's idea of imposing "peace" on Ukraine is forcing the future chancellor to act, even though he has not yet taken office.

Merz, as journalists write, realizes that he will soon become a key player on the international stage regarding the Ukraine issue. If the US refuses to support the country, Germany will have to supply even more weapons to Kyiv to compensate for the losses.

It is noted that Merz's party members made it clear that the new government would remain on Ukraine's side, despite Trump's pressure.

"A peace imposed on Ukraine is against Germany's interests. It will encourage Russia to attack other countries with impunity. It will encourage despots around the world to use wars to divert attention from domestic problems. And this will cause refugee flows, from which Germany will be particularly affected," warned CDU/CSU foreign policy spokesman Jürgen Hardt.

He cited projections that an estimated 5-8 million Ukrainians will be forced to leave their country due to fears that under Russian occupation they will be subjected to torture, forced labor, and the abduction of their children.

There can be no just peace without the participation and consent of Ukraine.

His position is shared by the parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU faction, Thorsten Frei, who emphasized that it is Ukraine that should evaluate proposals for a possible ceasefire or even peace.