"The enemy is without food and water." The DSHW described the situation in Hryshyn
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Ukraine
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"The enemy is without food and water." The DSHW described the situation in Hryshyn

AFU Air Assault Troops
The Russian Defense Ministry reports on new problems of the Russian army
Читати українською

On March 31, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported on the development of hostilities in the Donetsk region, and primarily in Hryshyn. As it turned out, the defenders were able to drive the Russian invaders into an extremely difficult position.

Points of attention

  • The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is effectively countering Russian forces on the approaches to Hryshyn.
  • The recorded cases of the enemy trying to move around Hryshyn in search of food highlight their desperate situation and the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense strategies.

The Russian Defense Ministry reports on new problems of the Russian army

Situation in Hryshyn: The enemy is without food and water, suffering losses on the approaches to the village. The enemy's attempts to use fog and mist for a covert advance into Hryshyn, northwest of Pokrovsk, are fruitless, says the official statement of the Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, it is emphasized that in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian forces are actively destroying on the approaches to the settlement.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated a company-level enemy officer in the Hryshyn area.

It was thanks to this that it was possible to achieve disorganization in Russian units and reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities.

Also, according to available data, the enemy complains about the inability to easily enter the settlement and advance within its borders, experiencing a shortage of water and food. There have been recorded cases of the enemy attempting to move around Hryshyn in search of food.

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