On March 31, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported on the development of hostilities in the Donetsk region, and primarily in Hryshyn. As it turned out, the defenders were able to drive the Russian invaders into an extremely difficult position.
Points of attention
- The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is effectively countering Russian forces on the approaches to Hryshyn.
- The recorded cases of the enemy trying to move around Hryshyn in search of food highlight their desperate situation and the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense strategies.
The Russian Defense Ministry reports on new problems of the Russian army
In addition, it is emphasized that in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian forces are actively destroying on the approaches to the settlement.
According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated a company-level enemy officer in the Hryshyn area.
It was thanks to this that it was possible to achieve disorganization in Russian units and reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities.
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