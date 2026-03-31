On March 31, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported on the development of hostilities in the Donetsk region, and primarily in Hryshyn. As it turned out, the defenders were able to drive the Russian invaders into an extremely difficult position.

The Russian Defense Ministry reports on new problems of the Russian army

Situation in Hryshyn: The enemy is without food and water, suffering losses on the approaches to the village. The enemy's attempts to use fog and mist for a covert advance into Hryshyn, northwest of Pokrovsk, are fruitless, says the official statement of the Ukrainian defenders. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian forces are actively destroying on the approaches to the settlement.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated a company-level enemy officer in the Hryshyn area.

It was thanks to this that it was possible to achieve disorganization in Russian units and reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities.