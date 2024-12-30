EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaia Kallas said that the numerous cases of sabotage in European countries recorded in recent months are part of Russia's coordinated actions to destabilize European infrastructure.
Points of attention
- EU accuses Russia of organizing sabotage to destabilize European infrastructure
- Tough measures planned against Russian vessels in connection with sabotage incidents
- EU urges Trump administration to act decisively against Russia and support Ukraine for collective security
- Russia blamed for deliberate attacks on EU infrastructure and responsible for incidents like damage to Estlink 2 submarine cable
- Discussion on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine in war and reconstruction
Russia is deliberately attacking EU infrastructure
According to Kallas, the number of sabotage incidents has increased significantly after Russia launched a criminal war against Ukraine.
The head of the EU's foreign policy department mentioned the damage to the Estlink 2 submarine cable in the Baltic Sea, in which Finland suspects the Russian shadow fleet tanker Eagle S of involvement.
Kallas noted that in connection with this and other similar cases, stricter measures will be introduced against Russian vessels.
According to her, the ships of the Russian shadow fleet are also involved in environmental pollution because they operate in violation of regulations.
How the EU sees the Trump administration's policy towards Ukraine and Russia
According to the EU's chief diplomat, the new administration of US President Donald Trump will have to act "confidently and toughly towards Russia and provide further support to Ukraine."
She also mentioned the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane. The key version is that the plane was damaged by Russian air defenses while attempting to land in Grozny.
Ultimately, the responsibility for the incident lies with the Russian authorities in any case, the politician noted.
According to her, Moscow "created the conditions for this catastrophe to occur."
The EU's top diplomat also raised the issue of further use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine in the war and the country's reconstruction.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-