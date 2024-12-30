EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaia Kallas said that the numerous cases of sabotage in European countries recorded in recent months are part of Russia's coordinated actions to destabilize European infrastructure.

Russia is deliberately attacking EU infrastructure

According to Kallas, the number of sabotage incidents has increased significantly after Russia launched a criminal war against Ukraine.

The head of the EU's foreign policy department mentioned the damage to the Estlink 2 submarine cable in the Baltic Sea, in which Finland suspects the Russian shadow fleet tanker Eagle S of involvement.

Kallas noted that in connection with this and other similar cases, stricter measures will be introduced against Russian vessels.

Kaia Callas

According to her, the ships of the Russian shadow fleet are also involved in environmental pollution because they operate in violation of regulations.

How the EU sees the Trump administration's policy towards Ukraine and Russia

According to the EU's chief diplomat, the new administration of US President Donald Trump will have to act "confidently and toughly towards Russia and provide further support to Ukraine."

"Aid to Ukraine is not a handout, but an investment in the security of all of us. If the United States stands firm against Russia, it will prevent problems with China. Supporting Ukraine will protect Americans from future conflicts," Kallas emphasizes. Share

She also mentioned the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane. The key version is that the plane was damaged by Russian air defenses while attempting to land in Grozny.

Ultimately, the responsibility for the incident lies with the Russian authorities in any case, the politician noted.

According to her, Moscow "created the conditions for this catastrophe to occur."

The EU's top diplomat also raised the issue of further use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine in the war and the country's reconstruction.