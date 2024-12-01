The EU announced large-scale monthly aid for Ukraine

In 2025, the European Union will transfer to Ukraine 1.5 billion euros each month from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation. This statement was made by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.
Ukraine can count on strong financial support
In addition, it is emphasized: starting from January 2025, official Brussels will provide 1.5 billion euros of aid every month.
What is important to understand is that this will happen throughout the next year.
According to the head of the European Council, Kyiv's European allies will not stop putting pressure on the Russian economy.
Currently, members of the bloc are actively working on the 15th package of sanctions to reduce the ability of the Russian Federation to wage war against Ukraine.
Zelensky announced new support programs for Ukrainians
On December 1, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that more than 1,100,000 Ukrainians have applied for winter support worth one thousand hryvnias.
What's more, he announced other support programs this winter and next year.
He did not reveal the details yet, but reminded that the received funds can be spent on paying for a number of Ukrainian goods and services.
