The EU announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially confirmed that she and her team will soon present the 19th package of sanctions, which will be a blow to Russian crypto assets, banking and energy sectors.

New European sanctions against Russia are ready

Von der Leyen made the statement after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump.

I had a productive conversation with US President Donald Trump about strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia by taking additional measures. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia's war economy, supported by fossil fuel revenues, is "financing the bloodshed in Ukraine."

She also added that the European Commission will propose that official Brussels accelerate the gradual phasing out of fossil fuel imports from the aggressor country.

According to Bloomberg news agency, the EU has postponed the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia after US leader Donald Trump demanded that restrictions against Russia be tightened.