The EU announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Source:  online.ua

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially confirmed that she and her team will soon present the 19th package of sanctions, which will be a blow to Russian crypto assets, banking and energy sectors.

Points of attention

  • The new European sanctions package signifies a joint effort with the US to intensify restrictions on Russia and target its war economy fueled by fossil fuel revenues.
  • Ursula von der Leyen calls for accelerating the gradual phasing out of fossil fuel imports from Russia to cut off financial support for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen made the statement after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump.

I had a productive conversation with US President Donald Trump about strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia by taking additional measures.

Ursula von der Leyen

Against this backdrop, she officially confirmed that the European Commission will soon present its 19th sanctions package, which will target crypto assets, banks, and energy.

Ursula von der Leyen once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia's war economy, supported by fossil fuel revenues, is "financing the bloodshed in Ukraine."

She also added that the European Commission will propose that official Brussels accelerate the gradual phasing out of fossil fuel imports from the aggressor country.

According to Bloomberg news agency, the EU has postponed the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia after US leader Donald Trump demanded that restrictions against Russia be tightened.

