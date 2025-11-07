The EU has adopted a new tough decision regarding Russian citizens
Category
World
Publication date

The EU has adopted a new tough decision regarding Russian citizens

The EU continues to increase pressure on Russia
Читати українською

On November 7, it was officially announced that the European Commission had adopted stricter rules for issuing visas to Russian citizens. This was done taking into account the increased security risks associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the enemy's use of migration as a weapon.

Points of attention

  • European officials emphasize the necessity of the new rules in safeguarding EU citizens and maintaining the privilege of travel to the EU.
  • Russian citizens are no longer eligible for multiple-entry visas, reflecting the tighter restrictions imposed by the EU.

The EU continues to increase pressure on Russia

Official Brussels draws attention to the fact that by further restricting visa rules, it is taking an additional and necessary step to protect the security of the European Union and its citizens.

This decision was explained by Henna Virkkunen, Vice President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, justifying the decision.

She once again reminded that Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine continues to pose a serious threat to Europe.

The current situation is characterized by increased risks associated with sabotage, disinformation, and drone incursions into the EU.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, also made a statement.

Our duty is to protect our citizens. From now on, stricter rules will apply to Russian citizens applying for a visa to travel to the EU. Travel to the EU and free movement within the EU is a privilege, not a given.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of European diplomacy

De facto, this means that from now on, Russian citizens will no longer be able to obtain multiple-entry visas.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Swiss "Kremlin puppet" unexpectedly let Putin down
Gunvor trader created new problems for Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German general warns of Russian invasion of NATO at any moment
NATO must prepare for different scenarios
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The volume of Ukraine's international reserves has broken a historical record
NBU
Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?