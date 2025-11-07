The EU has adopted a new tough decision regarding Russian citizens

On November 7, it was officially announced that the European Commission had adopted stricter rules for issuing visas to Russian citizens. This was done taking into account the increased security risks associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the enemy's use of migration as a weapon.
Points of attention
- European officials emphasize the necessity of the new rules in safeguarding EU citizens and maintaining the privilege of travel to the EU.
- Russian citizens are no longer eligible for multiple-entry visas, reflecting the tighter restrictions imposed by the EU.
The EU continues to increase pressure on Russia
Official Brussels draws attention to the fact that by further restricting visa rules, it is taking an additional and necessary step to protect the security of the European Union and its citizens.
This decision was explained by Henna Virkkunen, Vice President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, justifying the decision.
She once again reminded that Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine continues to pose a serious threat to Europe.
The current situation is characterized by increased risks associated with sabotage, disinformation, and drone incursions into the EU.
The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, also made a statement.
De facto, this means that from now on, Russian citizens will no longer be able to obtain multiple-entry visas.
