The volume of Ukraine's international reserves has broken a historical record

The National Bank of Ukraine officially confirmed that as of November 1, 2025, international reserves reached $49,516.3 million. What is important to understand is that this is the highest figure in the entire history of independent Ukraine. They increased by 6.4% last month alone.

Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow

The press service of the National Bank draws attention to the fact that such dynamics are provoked by significant amounts of revenues from Kyiv's allies.

They exceeded the regulator's net sale of currency and the country's debt payments in foreign currency.

In addition, it is indicated that the current volume of international reserves is sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market.

The government's foreign exchange accounts with the NBU received 6,398.4 million USD in October, including:

4,694.0 million USD — from the EU within the framework of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative;

1,079.4 million USD — through the World Bank accounts;

USD 507.7 million — from the placement of government bonds;

117.3 million USD — from the Council of Europe Development Bank.

USD 611.6 million was paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency, including:

USD 368.9 million — servicing and repayment of government bonds;

$199.5 million — servicing and repayment of debt to the World Bank;

USD 16.1 million — debt service and repayment to the European Investment Bank;

USD 14.7 million — servicing and repayment of debt to the EBRD;

12.3 million USD — debt service to the EU;

USD 0.1 million — payment to other creditors.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukraine paid the International Monetary Fund 83.9 million USD.