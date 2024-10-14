The EU introduced new sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with missiles
The EU introduced new sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with missiles

The EU introduced new sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with missiles
The European Union introduced sanctions for Iran's supply of missiles to Russia. The list includes seven people and the same number of companies involved in sending missiles.

  • EU sanctions against Iran were introduced due to the supply of missiles to Russia, which support the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and threaten peace in the Middle East.
  • Iranian airlines and companies participating in the supply of missile technologies to Russia through international procurement networks were identified among the sanctioned organizations.
  • More and more countries are joining in imposing sanctions on Iran, including Great Britain, the United States and the European Union.
  • Ukraine is an important aspect of the situation, because the missiles were supplied with the support of Iran to wage war against it.
  • European diplomacy is actively trying to pressure Iran on issues of human rights, nuclear program and missile supplies to reduce tensions in the region.

What is known about EU sanctions against Iran

As noted, the sanctions list includes persons and organizations responsible for the development and transfer to Russia of drones, missiles and technologies that support the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, as well as for the supply of these weapons to groups that threaten peace in the Middle East.

Sanctioned entities include three Iranian airlines (Saha Airlines, Mahan Air and Iran Air) and two procurement firms. They participate in the supply of drones and components to Russia through international procurement networks. Two companies producing rocket fuel were also sanctioned.

In addition, the EU imposed sanctions against Iran's deputy defense minister, Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the heads of the Iran Aerospace Industries (HESA) and Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) defense enterprises.

Sanctions include:

  • freezing of assets

  • ban on entering the EU

  • prohibition of providing financial or economic resources to these persons and organizations.

More and more countries are imposing sanctions against Iran

As already mentioned earlier, on September 10, the American authorities officially confirmed the fact of the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia from Iran.

According to the US, this indicates further deepening of military relations between Moscow and Tehran.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, handed the member states a proposal for sanctions for Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Great Britain and the USA have already announced their sanctions packages against Iran and Russia.

Moreover, on September 23, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, met in New York with the president of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian, and during the meeting, he tried to put pressure on him regarding the supply of missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

According to journalists, Michel told Pezeshkian that relations between Iran and Europe are at the lowest level.

He pressed the Iranian president on issues of human rights, the nuclear program, regional destabilization, the supply of missiles and European prisoners in Iran.

