The EU will cut another tranche of aid to Ukraine — what's the matter

The next, fourth tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, which the Ukrainian authorities requested back in June, will be provided to Ukraine in a smaller amount than planned, since Ukraine has not implemented 3 of the 16 reforms promised to the European Union.
Points of attention
- The EU will reduce the fourth tranche of financial aid to Ukraine in 2025 because Ukraine has not implemented 3 out of the 16 promised reforms.
- If Ukraine successfully implements all necessary reforms, it could potentially receive up to 4.5 billion euros in aid from the EU.
- The unimplemented reforms include decentralization, reform of ARMA law, and selection of judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court, which are crucial for Ukraine's progress.
Ukraine will receive a smaller tranche than promised from the EU
The next tranche of the Ukraine Facility will be smaller than planned because Ukraine has not implemented the necessary reforms, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said.
He added that Ukraine submitted a request for a partial payment of this tranche on June 6, 2025.
In its request, Ukraine stated that it had implemented 13 of the 16 required reforms, while the implementation of the remaining three is currently ongoing.
The Commission assessed 13 reforms as implemented and proposes to the EU Council to make a payment to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 3.05 billion as the fourth tranche under the Ukraine Facility for Ukraine.
According to a European Commission spokesperson, of the three unimplemented reforms, "one concerns decentralization, another the law on the reform of ARMA, and the third the selection of judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court."
Ukraine has up to 12 months to adopt all necessary laws to receive full financing under the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for €50 billion in assistance until 2027.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-