The EU will cut another tranche of aid to Ukraine — what's the matter

The next, fourth tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, which the Ukrainian authorities requested back in June, will be provided to Ukraine in a smaller amount than planned, since Ukraine has not implemented 3 of the 16 reforms promised to the European Union.

The next tranche of the Ukraine Facility will be smaller than planned because Ukraine has not implemented the necessary reforms, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said.

The fourth tranche is the largest in terms of both the amount of funds and the number of reforms required. If all indicators are met and 16 reforms are implemented, Ukraine would receive 4.5 billion euros. Share

He added that Ukraine submitted a request for a partial payment of this tranche on June 6, 2025.

In its request, Ukraine stated that it had implemented 13 of the 16 required reforms, while the implementation of the remaining three is currently ongoing.

The Commission assessed 13 reforms as implemented and proposes to the EU Council to make a payment to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 3.05 billion as the fourth tranche under the Ukraine Facility for Ukraine.

According to a European Commission spokesperson, of the three unimplemented reforms, "one concerns decentralization, another the law on the reform of ARMA, and the third the selection of judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court."

Ukraine has up to 12 months to adopt all necessary laws to receive full financing under the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for €50 billion in assistance until 2027.