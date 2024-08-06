The European Parliament called on the EU countries to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine

The head of the defense committee of the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, calls on the governments of the EU countries to increase the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine.

Ukraine needs more arms supplies

The head of the European Parliament's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also called on the West to take additional measures to improve the effectiveness of the American F-16 fighter jets recently delivered to Ukraine.

This is an important signal and effective support that the F-16s are finally being delivered, the politician said. Share

Strack-Zimmermann also noted that Europe should not give up.

All states — not only Germany — must do everything possible to protect Ukraine and give it the opportunity to continue to defend itself, said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. Share

In her opinion, this includes both the support of air defense units and the supply of Taurus cruise missiles, regardless of the opinion of the German chancellery.

What is known about the first F-16 received by Ukraine

Analysts of the Defense Express portal learned about the equipment of the F-16 fighter jets received by Ukraine.

The main surprise can be considered the ECIPS/CJS container from the Danish Terma and the Italian Leonardo, which combines a powerful digital EW station that allows you to interfere with the radar of aircraft and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as a station for recording the threat of a missile attack at the expense of including detection of the approaching missiles themselves. At the same time, the possibility of suspension to this weapons container remains, that is, the mount for weapons is not lost and it is possible to suspend weapons under ECIPS/CJS. The container itself is a new development and has undergone testing as of 2021, analysts emphasize. Share

They note that according to unconfirmed information, such pylons were installed on F-16s in service with the armies of Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as Norway.

From the video released the day before by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi with Ukrainian F-16s, analysts note that the fighters are armed with two types of air-to-air missiles.

In particular, AIM-9 missiles are used to destroy targets at close distances, AIM-120 missiles will be used for strikes at medium and long distances.