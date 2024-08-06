The European Parliament called on the EU countries to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine

The head of the defense committee of the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, calls on the governments of the EU countries to increase the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine.
Points of attention
Ukraine needs more arms supplies
The head of the European Parliament's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also called on the West to take additional measures to improve the effectiveness of the American F-16 fighter jets recently delivered to Ukraine.
Strack-Zimmermann also noted that Europe should not give up.
In her opinion, this includes both the support of air defense units and the supply of Taurus cruise missiles, regardless of the opinion of the German chancellery.
What is known about the first F-16 received by Ukraine
Analysts of the Defense Express portal learned about the equipment of the F-16 fighter jets received by Ukraine.
They note that according to unconfirmed information, such pylons were installed on F-16s in service with the armies of Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as Norway.
From the video released the day before by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi with Ukrainian F-16s, analysts note that the fighters are armed with two types of air-to-air missiles.
In particular, AIM-9 missiles are used to destroy targets at close distances, AIM-120 missiles will be used for strikes at medium and long distances.
Two standard additional fuel tanks for 1,564 liters are placed under the wings of the aircraft. In addition, under the central pylon there is another type of suspended tank for 1 thousand 135 liters.
