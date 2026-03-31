The European Union cannot unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine
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Economics
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The European Union cannot unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine

Important decisions regarding Ukraine and Russia are still blocked
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas said that she cannot yet report "good news" regarding the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia and the provision of 90 billion euros in aid for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Hungary previously blocked the adoption of the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia and the 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine, creating further challenges for EU leaders.
  • The significance of the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian invaders adds to the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for swift resolutions for the aid and sanctions.

Important decisions regarding Ukraine and Russia are still blocked

Kaia Kallas made a statement on this matter during a conversation with journalists in Bucha, Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that today, March 31, marks the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian invaders.

Against this background, the head of European diplomacy said that she does not yet have good news for Ukrainians.

According to Kai Kallas, official Brussels has encountered certain obstacles on the way to adopting the 20th sanctions package, as well as regarding the loan repayment.

The work to overcome them is ongoing, but unfortunately I cannot bring good news today. We are still working and hope to have this decision at the next European Council.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of European Union foreign policy

As mentioned earlier, last month, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Orbán's team would block the European Union's adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Moreover, Budapest blocked a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine from the EU.

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