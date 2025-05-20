The European Union has finally approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

On May 20, the European Union officially supported a new package of sanctions against Russia. It is worth noting that it became the 17th in a row since the start of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

What is known about the 17th package of sanctions against Russia?

A statement on this issue was made by top European Union diplomat Kaia Kallas.

She officially confirmed that this time the sanctions package will deal a powerful blow to 200 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet".

The new measures also address hybrid threats and human rights, Kallas emphasized.

Against this background, she also announced the start of work on new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response will be, the head of European diplomacy warned.

According to journalists, work on the 18th package of sanctions against the aggressor country has already begun.

This time, official Brussels will focus on Russian banks and banks from countries outside the European Union that support the Russian defense industry and army.

A few days ago, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that a new EU sanctions package against Russia, which is being prepared to increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, may include sanctions against Russian financial institutions.