The expert named one of the main advantages of Ukraine over Russia on the battlefield

As noted by national security expert Ivan Varchenko, Russia loses more "metal" daily in the war against Ukraine than its military-industrial complex can produce.

Russia will not be able to compensate for all its losses at the front

According to the Ukrainian specialist, the Russian invaders de facto "lose ten times more every day than they are able to produce every day".

Of course, we understand that the potential with which it (the Russian Federation, — ed.) started (invasion, — ed.) will definitely not be able to be achieved, even if they strain all the efforts of the Russian military-industrial complex. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that the enemy does not have the dynamics that would allow him to "really move at least, compensating for what is being destroyed on the front, not to mention doing more."

What is known about the situation at the front on March 29-30

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 72 combat clashes took place during the past day.

In total, the Russian army carried out 38 missile and 75 air strikes, as well as carried out 98 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In addition, it is emphasized that units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, two anti-aircraft defense devices and an artillery device of the occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 30, 2024

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: