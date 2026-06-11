The first modular shelter was installed in the center of Tallinn

Estonia's first modular shelter in a public urban space has been installed in the center of Tallinn. It is a pilot project that aims to show how such structures can work in urban conditions and increase the level of safety for residents.

Estonia has begun installing modular shelters

On June 11, a modular reinforced concrete shelter appeared in the green area of Juhkentali 10 in Tallinn, becoming the first such facility in a public urban space in Estonia.

The structure was provided to the city by the construction company Citysec Industry. It is based on a standardized solution used in Ukraine and designed for short-term protection of people during emergencies. Share

The shelter is made of reinforced concrete and designed to reduce the risk of damage from blast waves and debris. The modular format allows the structure to be quickly moved, scaled, or installed in other locations in the city if necessary.

The city authorities note that this is a demonstration facility designed to raise awareness among residents about shelters and rules of conduct in crisis situations. The design will be evaluated separately for its usability, integration into the urban space, and effectiveness in real-world conditions.

Shelter in Tallinn

After the test period is complete, Tallinn will make a decision on the possible scaling of the project and expanding the network of similar shelters in the city.