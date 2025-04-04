The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people have fallen by a record amount — here's why

The combined fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion on Thursday as a result of massive tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, with American billionaires suffering the most.

US billionaires hit by Trump tariffs

This was the fourth-largest one-day decline in the 13-year history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than half of the billionaires on the Bloomberg list suffered losses, falling an average of 3.3%. Americans Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos suffered the most.

Zuckerberg lost $17.9 billion after Meta shares fell 9%, while Bezos lost $15.9 billion as Amazon shares also fell 9%.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost $110 billion, including $11 billion on April 3 as the electric car maker's shares plunged. The company's shares fell 5.5% on Thursday after the tariffs were announced. Share

Carvana CEO Ernest Garcia III lost $1.4 billion after the used car retailer's shares fell 20%.

Shopify co-founder Toby Luetke lost $1.5 billion. Shares of the company, which makes most of its revenue from selling imported goods, fell 20% in Toronto.

LVMH owner Bernard Arnault also suffered losses as his fortune was reduced by $6 billion due to the company's shares falling due to expected customs restrictions on the export of alcohol and luxury goods to the United States.