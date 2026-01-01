The General Staff announced the destruction of a number of important Russian facilities

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory and a number of targets in the Donetsk Oblast. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

New Year's "bavovna" on TOT and in the Russian Federation: what is known

As part of measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 1, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine damaged a number of important enemy facilities.

In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) was hit. The strike drones were recorded hitting the target, followed by a fire on the territory of the facility.

The Almetyevskaya oil processing facility in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, was also hit by fire. The target was hit, the results are being clarified.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Thus, in the Donetsk region, a warehouse storing UAVs of the "Shahed"/"Geran" type was hit. The results are being clarified.

At the same time, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was hit near the settlement of Shevchenko.

Also, in the area of the city of Ilovaisk, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of the 51st enemy army was hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

In addition, in the Avdiivka area, a command and observation post of the assault detachment of the 68th tank regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was hit.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.