The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a number of logistical facilities and enemy "special forces" were hit.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed logistical facilities of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, targeting enemy special forces and material resources.
- The recent strikes demonstrate the high combat readiness and effectiveness of the Ukrainian military in countering Russian aggression.
- Losses of the invaders are being assessed following the successful attacks on enemy targets, including a fuel and ammunition depot of a separate enemy logistics brigade.
New “bavovna” on the Donetsk region’s TOT: what is known
On the night of December 26, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region — a concentration of manpower from the 14th Special Forces Brigade in the village of Berdyansk and a warehouse of material and technical equipment of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Starobeshevo area.
The losses of the invaders are being clarified.
In addition, based on the results of previous strikes, the destruction of the fuel and ammunition depot of a separate enemy logistics brigade located in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region was confirmed.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to implement measures aimed at reducing the military-economic and offensive capabilities of the invaders and forcing the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine.
