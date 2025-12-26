The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a number of logistical facilities and enemy "special forces" were hit.

New “bavovna” on the Donetsk region’s TOT: what is known

On the night of December 26, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region — a concentration of manpower from the 14th Special Forces Brigade in the village of Berdyansk and a warehouse of material and technical equipment of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Starobeshevo area.

The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

In addition, based on the results of previous strikes, the destruction of the fuel and ammunition depot of a separate enemy logistics brigade located in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region was confirmed.