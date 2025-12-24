The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the “Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant” and a number of Russian military facilities

The defense forces struck the facilities of the “Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant” in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel, as well as a storage and maintenance site for unmanned boats in the Mirny region of temporarily occupied Crimea.

New “bavovna” in Russia and on TOT: details

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As part of the systematic reduction of the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 24, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck several enemy targets. Share

In the city of Yefremov, Tula Oblast, the facilities of the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel, were hit. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.

A storage and maintenance site for unmanned boats in the Myrne area of temporarily occupied Crimea by Russians was also hit.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistical support system, a regimental-level material and technical equipment depot was hit (Dovzhansk, the territory of Luhansk region temporarily occupied by the Russians).