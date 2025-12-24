The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the “Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant” and a number of Russian military facilities
Category
Events
Publication date

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the “Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant” and a number of Russian military facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

The defense forces struck the facilities of the “Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant” in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel, as well as a storage and maintenance site for unmanned boats in the Mirny region of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • In the city of Yefremov, Tula Region, Russia, attacks were carried out on the facilities of the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant.
  • A storage and maintenance site for unmanned boats in the Myrne area of temporarily occupied Crimea by Russians was hit.
  • A regimental-level material and technical equipment depot was destroyed (Dovzhansk, temporarily occupied by Russians in the Luhansk region).

New “bavovna” in Russia and on TOT: details

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As part of the systematic reduction of the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 24, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck several enemy targets.

In the city of Yefremov, Tula Oblast, the facilities of the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel, were hit. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.

A storage and maintenance site for unmanned boats in the Myrne area of temporarily occupied Crimea by Russians was also hit.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistical support system, a regimental-level material and technical equipment depot was hit (Dovzhansk, the territory of Luhansk region temporarily occupied by the Russians).

In addition, hits were recorded on a number of air defense facilities and areas of concentration of manpower of the invaders in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia. Oil depots are burning in several regions
Ukraine continues to destroy Russian oil depots
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Big "bavovna". The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic Russian facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire
"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?