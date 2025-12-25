The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic facilities in the Russia and the TOT

On the night of December 25, 2025, in the course of reducing the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery, and a number of strategic Russian facilities.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Temryuk seaport and Novoshakhtyn oil refinery

The attack resulted in explosions and fires in two oil tanks. The large-scale fire engulfed about two thousand square meters of the port complex.

The Temryuk seaport is located in the Temryuk Bay of the Sea of Azov on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Territory. There is a port complex there, through which various types of cargo pass - including liquefied hydrocarbon gas and other petroleum products. The port is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian aggressor.

Also, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Novoshakhtynsky Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles.

Multiple explosions were recorded. The target was hit. The extent of the damage is being determined.

A military airfield near the city of Maykop (Republic of Adygea, Russian Federation) was also struck. According to preliminary data, the target was hit and a fire broke out. The results are being clarified.

In addition, units of strike UAVs hit a repair unit from the enemy's 143rd motorized rifle regiment near the settlement of Truzhenka (TOT of Donetsk region). The results of the attack and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

According to the confirmed results of the strikes by Ukrainian UAVs in the previous period on the Belbek airfield (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea), the destruction of the 96K6 radar station, the R-419 communication station, and damage to the 55Zh6T radar were confirmed.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressors, provide the invading army with fuel and ammunition, and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.